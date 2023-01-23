A look at who could become next Everton manager after Frank Lampard sacked.

Frank Lampard has been sacked as Everton manager.

The Toffees boss departs after just shy of a year in the hot seat. Everton languish 19th in the Premier League table and the decision has been made to part ways with Lampard in a bid to stave off relegation.

It means that the Blues are now looking for their eighth permanent manager of the Farhad Moshiri era.

Everton fans will likely want to see a swift appointment and supporters will have their opinions on who they’d like to see next in the driving seat.

Director of football Kevin Thelwell will likely have compiled dossiers of potential candidates.

Here’s a look at the current favourites to land the role, according to Sky Bet (odds correct at time of publication).

Sean Dyche, left, and Marcelo Bielsa.

Marcelo Gallardo - 20/1 The Argentine left River Plate last year, having helped the club to two Copa Libertadores crowns and one Primera División title.

Lee Carsley - 20/1 The former Everton midfielder is currently England under-21 boss.

Ange Postecoglou - 16/1 The Aussie is doing a fine job at Celtic and is on track to claiming successive Scottish titles.