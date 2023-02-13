Next Leeds United manager news as they prepare to face Everton at Goodison Park.

Leeds United could appoint Alfred Schreuder as the club’s new manager ahead of their trip to Everton, reports suggest.

The Elland Road outfit took the decision to part ways with Jesse Marsch last week after less than a year in the hot seat. The American guided Leeds to Premier League safety last season but they find themselves in a relegtion battle yet again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Whites have so far failed to prise Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola, and Feyenoord chief Arne Slot - so have reportedly turned their attention to Schreuder.

I News has claimed that Schreuder, who was sacked by Ajax only two weeks ago, was at Elland Road for Leeds' 2-0 loss against Manchester United yesterday.

And it is reported he could be hired by the time Leeds face fellow relegation rivals Everton at Goodison Park this Saturday - although it would ‘represent a risk’ against the backdrop of his failure at Ajax.

Schreuder landed the top job at the Johan Cruyff Stadium after Erik ten Hag left to take charge of Manchester United last summer. He also served as former Everton manager Ronald Koeman's assistant at Barcelona.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Schreuder was sacked by Ajax after going seven games without a win, culminating in a 1-1 draw against lowly Volendam.

Writing in his programme notes before the loss to Man Utd, Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear said: "The search for a new head coach is well advanced.