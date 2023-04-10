Next Leicester City manager news as Jesse Marsch turns down the role.

Jesse Marsch has turned down the chance to become next Leicester City manager, according to reports.

The Telegraph claims that the American has ruled himself of the becoming Brendan Rodgers’ successor at the King Power Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rodgers was sacked as Foxes chief with the club going from FA Cup winners and Champions League contenders to Premier League relegation candidates in just two years.

Marsch was axed as Leeds United head coach in February but was the front-runner for a quick return to take charge of Leicester. He was in attendance for their 1-0 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday which left the Foxes 19th in the table - two points and two places behind Everton.

It is now said that Marsch will not take up the vacant role at Leicester because he feels the club would ‘need a different approach in the Championship next season if they were to be relegated’. The former Red Bull Salzburg supremo would also require a different ‘profile of player to the one that he is accustomed to recruiting’.

Advertisement

Advertisement