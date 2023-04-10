Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Next Leicester City manager takes huge twist as Everton and Leeds United watch on

Next Leicester City manager news as Jesse Marsch turns down the role.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 9th Apr 2023, 22:00 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Jesse Marsch has turned down the chance to become next Leicester City manager, according to reports.

The Telegraph claims that the American has ruled himself of the becoming Brendan Rodgers’ successor at the King Power Stadium.

Rodgers was sacked as Foxes chief with the club going from FA Cup winners and Champions League contenders to Premier League relegation candidates in just two years.

Most Popular

Marsch was axed as Leeds United head coach in February but was the front-runner for a quick return to take charge of Leicester. He was in attendance for their 1-0 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday which left the Foxes 19th in the table - two points and two places behind Everton.

It is now said that Marsch will not take up the vacant role at Leicester because he feels the club would ‘need a different approach in the Championship next season if they were to be relegated’. The former Red Bull Salzburg supremo would also require a different ‘profile of player to the one that he is accustomed to recruiting’.

It means that Leicester’s search for a new boss goes on with eight games remaining to retain their Premier League status. Caretaker managers Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell have held the reins for the past two games.

Leeds UnitedLeicester CityBrendan RodgersChampions LeaguePremier League