‘Next season’ - Ashley Young drops big hint about Everton transfer

Ashley Young has revealed that he will be seeing Aston Villa fans ‘next season’ - as he closes in on a move to Everton.

The 38-year-old is expected to complete a switch to the Toffees after his release from Villa.

Young made 57 appearances in the previous two seasons for the Birmingham-based side - helping them earn a seventh-place finish in the Premier League last term and qualify for the Europa Conference League.

Reports have suggested that the former Manchester United man had a medical at Everton yesterday. And in a message to Villa fans, Young said that he did not have an ‘answer’ to his questions about his future from Unai Emery’s side before the final day of the campaign. And he’s implied that he’ll be back at Villa Park in 2023-24.

Posting on Twitter, Young said: “Firstly I’d like to thank the players, all of you know what I said I wanted to achieve with you and after all the hard work we managed to achieve that!

“Secondly thanks to the managers and staff that believed and trusted in me, you know who you are!

