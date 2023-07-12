Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension

‘Next season’ - Ashley Young drops big hint about Everton transfer

Ashley Young has sent a message to Aston Villa fans.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 11:09 BST

Ashley Young has revealed that he will be seeing Aston Villa fans ‘next season’ - as he closes in on a move to Everton.

The 38-year-old is expected to complete a switch to the Toffees after his release from Villa.

Young made 57 appearances in the previous two seasons for the Birmingham-based side - helping them earn a seventh-place finish in the Premier League last term and qualify for the Europa Conference League.

Most Popular

Reports have suggested that the former Manchester United man had a medical at Everton yesterday. And in a message to Villa fans, Young said that he did not have an ‘answer’ to his questions about his future from Unai Emery’s side before the final day of the campaign. And he’s implied that he’ll be back at Villa Park in 2023-24.

Posting on Twitter, Young said: “Firstly I’d like to thank the players, all of you know what I said I wanted to achieve with you and after all the hard work we managed to achieve that!

“Secondly thanks to the managers and staff that believed and trusted in me, you know who you are!

And finally to you the fans who welcomed me back with open arms almost as if I had never left. I wish I was given the chance to say goodbye properly and show my appreciation to you, but I wasn’t given the answers to my questions before the last game of the season. Villa Park will always be a special place to me. UTV. See You Next Season…… Age really is just a number……”

Related topics:Aston VillaPremier League