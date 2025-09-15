The first managerial casualty of the Championship season has come after just five games with Sheffield United confirming the departure of Ruben Selles on Sunday.

Reports emerged on Sunday morning that the Blades were preparing to sack the former Hull City, Blackburn Rovers and Southampton man after a torrid start to the Championship campaign.

The Blades sit bottom of the second division with zero points from their opening five games. They have scored just once, which came in the opening day 4-1 defeat to Bristol City. Since then they have lost to Swansea City, Millwall, Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town without scoring a goal.

They were beaten 5-0 by Ipswich Town on Friday night which has proven to be the final straw for the club’s board - who appointed Selles in the summer after Chris Wilder left the club.

Chris Wilder has been linked with a sensational return to Bramall Lane, just a few months after he left the club following the Championship play-off final defeat to Sunderland at Wembley.

However, the bookmakers have still compiled a list of odds and while Wilder is the favourite - two former Premier League managers are listed high in the betting with the former Everton and Wolves bosses still out of work.

