Nine alternative striker options if Everton miss out on El Bilal Toure transfer - gallery
Everton are hoping to sumer a striker but El Bilal Toure could move to Atalanta.
Everton are in the market for a striker in the summer transfer window.
The Toffees are aiming to bolster their options in the forward position, having narrowly avoided Premier League relegation last season. Everton scored the second-fewest goals in the top flight, which was a chief reason behind their struggles.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin endured another injury-hit campaign and last limited to just 17 appearances, netting twice. Neal Maupay, meanwhile, was on target on a solitary occasion in 29 outings.
Almeria marksman El Bilal Toure is someone who Sean Dyche’s side are targeting. It is reported that a fee with the Spanish club has been agreed - although the Mali international is weighing up his options.
Toure, who scored seven goals last term as Almeria secured La Liga survival, is also wanted by Serie A side Atalanta. Some reports have suggested that Toure is leaning towards joining the Italian outfit as they look for a replacement for Manchester United and PSG-linked Rasmus Hojlund.
If that is the case then Everton will have to turn their attention elsewhere and we’ve taken a look at who could fit the bill.