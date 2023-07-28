Everton are hoping to sumer a striker but El Bilal Toure could move to Atalanta.

Everton are in the market for a striker in the summer transfer window.

The Toffees are aiming to bolster their options in the forward position, having narrowly avoided Premier League relegation last season. Everton scored the second-fewest goals in the top flight, which was a chief reason behind their struggles.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin endured another injury-hit campaign and last limited to just 17 appearances, netting twice. Neal Maupay, meanwhile, was on target on a solitary occasion in 29 outings.

Almeria marksman El Bilal Toure is someone who Sean Dyche’s side are targeting. It is reported that a fee with the Spanish club has been agreed - although the Mali international is weighing up his options.

Toure, who scored seven goals last term as Almeria secured La Liga survival, is also wanted by Serie A side Atalanta. Some reports have suggested that Toure is leaning towards joining the Italian outfit as they look for a replacement for Manchester United and PSG-linked Rasmus Hojlund.

If that is the case then Everton will have to turn their attention elsewhere and we’ve taken a look at who could fit the bill.

Brian Bobbey - Ajax The 21-year-old is someone who Everton have reportedly been tracking, having fired 14 goals for Ajax last season.

Joel Piroe - Swansea Another name linked to Goodison Park. Piroe has scored 44 times in 92 games over the past two seasons for the Swans.

Che Adams - Southampton The 27-year-old scored 10 goals for the relegated Saints last term and was linked with Everton last summer.

Beto - Udinese Another marksman who was reportedly on Everton's radar in January, although a deal couldn't be made. However, Juventus and Tottenham are also said to be keen.