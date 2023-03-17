Graham Potter’s side are missing a number of players for their Premier League clash this weekend.

Everton face off against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as they look to build on the one-goal Premier League victory over Brentford last week.

Dwight McNeil‘s goal earned Sean Dyche’s side a tight victory but now they travel to face a Chelsea side who have won three on the bounce under manager Graham Potter for the first time since October.

In a tight relegation battle, in which five points separate Southampton in 20th and Crystal Palace in 12th, every point counts down at the bottom, but the history books don’t look good for the Toffees.

The last time Everton beat Chelsea away was in 1994, but they have drawn two of their last four away games at Stamford Bridge.

Howevere the Blues look set to be without a number of key players. Long-term absentees include Thiago Silva and Armando Broja, whilst Edouard Mendy has returned to full training following a finger injury but Kepa Arrizabalaga will start at the weekend. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could return, but its likely he will be confined the substitute bench.

Speaking on Thursday, Potter said there are also several other doubts heading into the game. Mason Mount has a problem with his ‘lower abdomen area’ and is out.

Having just returned to the team, Reece James is suffering from a ‘tight hamstring’ that the Chelsea medical team are assessing, but Potter called him ‘doubtful’. It could mean Ruben Loftus-Cheek will deputise in the right wing-back role.

Raheem Sterling was left out of the England squad by Gareth Southgate because he is ‘not fit’ which explains his absence for this weekend’s game.

Graham Potter, Manager of Chelsea, applauds the fans after the team's victory during the Premier League match (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

N’Golo Kante’s return is still doubtful, despite the fact that the two-time Premier League winner has been in training in recent weeks. Kante has been out since August with a hamstring injury and the 31-year-old is being slowly eased back in by the Chelsea staff. He may return to the squad this weekend and may make a small cameo appearance off-the-bench if so.

Cesar Azpilicueta has been out of action since suffering a kick to the head in 1-0 home loss to Southampton a few weeks ago. According to Potter, he has made progress but not enough to be considered for selection yet.

