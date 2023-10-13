Register
Nine Everton players leaving this summer as it stands with contract calls for Abdoulaye Doucoure - gallery

Everton have plenty of decisions to make regarding their squad next summer.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 13th Oct 2023, 12:05 BST

Everton have had plenty of issues with their squad in recent years after seasons of ill-advised spending had left them with a squad that doomed them to back-to-back relegation battles.

The Toffees survived on the final day of last season and Sean Dyche went on to oversee an overhaul in the summer with attacking reinforcements coming in, despite the tight financial restrictions.

And while their recent form has been strong, there are still issues that need to be addressed, but he will certainly have plenty of questions to answer at the end of the season as no less than nine players are set to leave the club.

As it is the international break, we’ve decided to look ahead to the Everton players who will be out of contract at the end of this season, and gauge whether they will be given extensions or will be allowed to leave.

1. Ashley Young

The Everton captain is still going strong at 34 and has been a terrific servant and continues to be a key figure in the dressing room. He is set to return to action after a long-term injury and if anyone deserves to remain at the club, it’s him. But that decision will be made as the season progresses.

He is yet to feature since returning from Besiktas last season and is still building up his match fitness. There is still a clause that dictates Everton will have to pay £10m if he plays 8 more times - and it’s unclear if the club can afford that. As it stands, he looks likely to leave at the end of his deal. But nothing is set in stone.

There is an option for a further year in his current deal, and Everton may keep him as his experience is key as well as the fact he would provide depth. He made the third most tackles in the league last season but may find himself behind Amadou Onana and James Garner in terms of starting places and he may seek regular football elsewhere.

