Everton fans protested against Farhad Moshiri and Co outside Goodison Park.

Everton fans held a protest against the club’s board before Saturday’s victory over Arsenal.

Sean Dyche may have won his first game as manager with a fine 1-0 triumph but supporters are still calling for sweeping changes to the Goodison Park hierarchy.

Fans set off from The Royal Oak pub and walked up Spellow Lane before reaching the stadium.

They chanted anti-board songs as they displayed their frustration towards majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright, chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, finance director Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp.

Here are some images from the protest.

Everton fans protest against the club's board. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Everton fans protest against the club's board. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Everton fans protest against the club's board. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Everton fans protest against the club's board. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images