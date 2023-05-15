Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return
Lidl announces major change affecting all UK stores
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school

📷Nine stunning new photos of Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock stadium under construction

Everton will move to the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium in the 2024-25 season.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 15th May 2023, 13:11 BST

Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium continues to be constructed at a rate of knots.

The Toffees will move into their new ground on the Liverpool waterfront in the 2024-25 season. They’ll leave their historic home of Goodison Park, having played at the Grand Old Lady since xxx

Everton’s new stadium will hold 52,888 seats and a ‘topping out’ ceremony was held last month, with the club insisting that the build is on schedule.

While the Blues are in a precarious position on the pitch - sitting just one place and one point above the Premier League relegation zone with two fixtures remaining - supporters are excited for the move to the fresh facility.

Here are nine new striking images of the construction being carried out.

Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium under construction. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

1. Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium under construction. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium under construction. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium under construction. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

2. Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium under construction. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium under construction. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium under construction. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

3. Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium under construction. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium under construction. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium under construction. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

4. Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium under construction. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium under construction. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Next Page
Page 1 of 3