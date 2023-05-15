Everton will move to the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium in the 2024-25 season.

Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium continues to be constructed at a rate of knots.

The Toffees will move into their new ground on the Liverpool waterfront in the 2024-25 season. They’ll leave their historic home of Goodison Park, having played at the Grand Old Lady since xxx

Everton’s new stadium will hold 52,888 seats and a ‘topping out’ ceremony was held last month, with the club insisting that the build is on schedule.

While the Blues are in a precarious position on the pitch - sitting just one place and one point above the Premier League relegation zone with two fixtures remaining - supporters are excited for the move to the fresh facility.

Here are nine new striking images of the construction being carried out.

