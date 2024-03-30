Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche was left baffled why Everton were not awarded a penalty in their 2-1 loss against Bournemouth.

The Toffees' winless streak stretched to 12 matches in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium. Dominic Solanke gave the Cherries the lead midway through the second half, although Everton felt they should have had a penalty before that when Dominic Calvert-Lewin went down inside the box under a challenge from Tyler Adams. However, referee Sam Barrott was not interested while the incident was not reviewed by VAR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beto equalised for the visitors in the 86th minute but Seamus Coleman netted an own goal in stoppage-time to extend the Blues' lacklustre run.

Speaking to Match of the Day (via BBC Sport), Dyche was adamant Everton should have been given a spot-kick and deserved at least a point. The Goodison Park boss said: "We've had one penalty all season. It's a kick across the shins, it's a foul, it's a penalty and yet it is deemed not a penalty. It is bizarre. No one knows where VAR is at at the moment. I'm a fan of it but it is in a bizarre place.

"That being said you cannot give away second goals like that. A mix-up. A voice. A non-voice. We cannot rely on referees - that's quite obvious today. So we have to make sure we take care of ourselves. That's what we didn't do in the dying embers of the game. That second goal just cannot happen.