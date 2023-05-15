The Colombian defender was involved in an altercation with Aymeric Laporte.

Former Premier League referee has condemned the actions of Everton defender Yerry Mina during his side’s 3-0 loss against Manchester City this weekend.

The Toffees were swept aside by two brilliant goals from Ilkay Gundogan and a header from Erling Haaland as Pep Guardiola’s side moved one step closer to retaining their Premier League crown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Everton, it was a game they weren’t expected to win and now their attention turns to their final two games against Wolves and Bournemouth.

Mina started for the second game in a row following his impressive performance against Brighton last time out, but he was involved in a moment of madness with City’s Aymeric Laporte.

The pair collided in the box after a corner as Laporte was seen fending off Mina in an aggresive manner, who then fell theatrically to the ground.

Gallagher was not a fan of the incident when speaking on Sky Sports News’ Ref Watch on Monday morning, disregarding the Everton defender’s behaviour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He certainly didn’t hit him in the face where he goes down like that, it’s almost like a fly swat. What we haven’t seen is he’s [Laporte] grabbed hold of him and said ‘get off me’ and suddenly he’s been punched in the face which certainly didn’t happen.

“It’s not a very good advert.” Gallagher concluded.

Yerry Mina was involved in a number of altercations during the Manchester City game, something he was criticised for.

Sue Smith also agreed claiming the former Barcelona defender had ‘gone down too easily’ whilst former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes that Mina had been nipping the Spanish defender around his stomach which caused him to react.

Footage shows Laporte pulling up his jersey to show the referee the supposed marks from Mina.