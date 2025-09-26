David Moyes, Manager of Everton, acknowledges the fans after the draw during the Premier League match between Everton and Aston Villa at Hill Dickinson Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton injury news ahead of the Premier League clash against West Ham United.

David Moyes has given an Everton injury update ahead of the Premier League clash against West Ham United.

The Toffees return to action when they host the Hammers at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday evening. They head into the encounter against the backdrop of successive losses -a 2-1 defeat at Liverpool and a 2-0 reverse against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup.

Merlin Rohl missed both games because of a groin injury. The midfielder, who joined Everton from SC Freiburg in the summer transfer window, had caught the eye when making his debut in a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Jarrad Branthwaite has yet to make an appearance this campaign. The key centre-back is recovering from a hamstring injury. Both players will miss the West Ham game.

The Everton boss said: “He’ll not be available for Monday. Neither is Merlin. Both of them are both out. Not at the moment. Expecting him back shortly but not quite yet.”

Branthwaite ended last season with a hamstring problem and suffered a similar problem on the eve of the 2025-26 campaign. On the defender’s return to fitness, Moyes added: “We're disappointed that he reinjured himself and we've had to look after it. We'll get him back but it's disappointing because he's a really important player for us.

“As it is, Michael Keane has played really well and it’s covered us a little bit. But we were short of a left-back in midweek because we couldn’t play Myko again (Vitalii Mykolenko has just recovered from an injury) so we’re a little bit short and Jarrad can do that that as well, so we are missing him.”