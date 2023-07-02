Swansea City manager Michael Duff has not ruled out Joel Piroe leaving the club.

The striker, 23, has spent the past two seasons at the south Wales outfit. He’s enjoyed a successful period since arriving from PSV Eindhoven, scoring 44 goals in 92 appearances.

Piroe is now into the final 12 months of his Swans contract. He’s reportedly attracted interest from Premier League outfits - including Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Duff took charge of Swansea last month as he succeeded Russell Martin in the hot seat. And while the former Barnsley chief hopes that Piroe stays, the Swans will have plans if he does depart.

Speaking to Wales Online, Duff said: “I had some good conversations with Joel at our training camp in Spain last week and he was asking about detail in what I want from him.