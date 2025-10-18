It took Nottingham Forest just 19 minutes to announce the sacking of Ange Postecoglou following their latest Premier League defeat. He had been in charge of the club a mere 39 days before being shown the door.

The East Midlands side were dealt a 3-0 defeat at the hands Chelsea at the City Ground on Saturday. Their lunchtime loss marked the end of a miserable run of results under Postecoglou, who failed to win any of his eight games in charge of the club, since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo in September.

“Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect. The club will make no further comment at this time,” Nottingham Forest released in an official statement.

