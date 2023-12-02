Nottingham Forest vs Everton team news: five players out as key star doubtful - gallery
Everton and Forest injury news ahead of the Premier League clash at the City Ground.
Everton are back in action when they make the trip to Nottingham Forest this evening (17.30 GMT).
The Toffees have submitted their appeal to the Premier League after being hit with a 10-point deduction. But now all of the focus is on earning three points at the City Ground and taking a step towards survival.
Ahead of the game, here's the latest injury news for both sides.
1 / 2