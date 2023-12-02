Register
Forest vs Everton team news. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest vs Everton team news: five players out as key star doubtful - gallery

Everton and Forest injury news ahead of the Premier League clash at the City Ground.

By Will Rooney
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 09:31 GMT
Updated 2nd Dec 2023, 09:42 GMT

Everton are back in action when they make the trip to Nottingham Forest this evening (17.30 GMT).

The Toffees have submitted their appeal to the Premier League after being hit with a 10-point deduction. But now all of the focus is on earning three points at the City Ground and taking a step towards survival.

Ahead of the game, here's the latest injury news for both sides.

1. Taiwo Awoniyi - out

1. Taiwo Awoniyi - out

The Forest striker was forced to have groin surgery and will be out for a prolonged period.

2. Ibrahim Sangare - minor doubt

2. Ibrahim Sangare - minor doubt

The midfielder was absent for Forest's loss against Brighton because of illness. Much will depart on whether he's recovered after Steve Cooper admitted Sangare was 'knocked for six'.

3. Felipe - out

3. Felipe - out

The defender hasn't played for Forest since May because of a knee injury.

4. Dele - out

4. Dele - out

The midfielder is back training on the grass but it is still too early for him to be considered for Everton duty.

