Forest and Everton injury news ahead of the Premier League clash at the City Ground.

Everton aim to bounce back to winning ways when they travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday (17.30 GMT).

The Blues are still reeling from the shock 10-point deduction that they were given by the Premier League for a breach of profit and sustainability rules. Everton are appealing the decision yet Sean Dyche and his backroom staff will be preparing for the worst - and must now dig the club out of a third successive relegation battle.

The Toffees did sit 14th and eight points clear of the drop zone. However, their 3-0 loss to Manchester United last weekend, coupled with Luton Town's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, leaves Everton 19th and five points adrift.

Yet there will be confidence making the trip to Forest. Dyche's side's away form this season has been impressive, having collected 10 points from six matches so far. Forest, meanwhile, have had struggles of their own. They have won only one of their past nine matches, which leaves them 14th.

Ahead of the City Ground encounter, here is an early look at the team news for both sides.

1 . NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest is challenged by Seamus Coleman of Everton during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Everton FC at City Ground on March 05, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Forest vs Everton team news. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

2 . Taiwo Awoniyi - out The Forest striker was forced to have groin surgery and will be out for a prolonged period.

3 . Ibrahim Sangare - minor doubt The midfielder was absent for Forest's loss against Brighton because of illness. Much will depart on whether he's recovered after Steve Cooper admitted Sangare was 'knocked for six'.