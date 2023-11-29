Nottingham Forest vs Everton team news: four players out and three more doubtful - gallery
Forest and Everton injury news ahead of the Premier League clash at the City Ground.
Everton aim to bounce back to winning ways when they travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday (17.30 GMT).
The Blues are still reeling from the shock 10-point deduction that they were given by the Premier League for a breach of profit and sustainability rules. Everton are appealing the decision yet Sean Dyche and his backroom staff will be preparing for the worst - and must now dig the club out of a third successive relegation battle.
The Toffees did sit 14th and eight points clear of the drop zone. However, their 3-0 loss to Manchester United last weekend, coupled with Luton Town's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, leaves Everton 19th and five points adrift.
Yet there will be confidence making the trip to Forest. Dyche's side's away form this season has been impressive, having collected 10 points from six matches so far. Forest, meanwhile, have had struggles of their own. They have won only one of their past nine matches, which leaves them 14th.
Ahead of the City Ground encounter, here is an early look at the team news for both sides.