Nottingham vs Everton team news: Sean Dyche has two key doubts amid defensive issue
Everton have some potential issues in their squad but Dyche has some selection dilemmas ahead of their trip to Nottingham Forest.
Everton manager Sean Dyche revealed that there are two key doubts for their trip to face Nottingham Forest this weekend.
The Toffees face off against Forest at the City Ground on Sunday and will be hoping to turn the tide after their 10-point deduction after losing out to Manchester United last time out.
Forest sit four places above them on 13 points which is less than what Everton had before their deduction. They were also in great form before the United game, winning six in nine all competitions but now Dyche faces a fresh challenge as they sit 19th ahead of only Sheffield United.
Team News
In terms of key doubts, midfielder Amadou Onana is 'unlikely' to feature this weekend after missing Everton's defeat to United last time out.
Another key issue is Dominic Calvert-Lewin; having suffered injury issues in the past he currently being monitored ahead of the weekend and hasn't trained as a precaution and he could miss out.
Furthermore, forward Beto missed out on the matchday squad against United but is back training and ready for the weekend. Dyche said he had a 'minor situation' that needed 'settling down' and he will be available which is important given that Cavert-Lewin may not be available.
Seamus Coleman has recently completed 90 minutes for the U21 side and it remains to be seen who Dyche opts for at the back, especially with there being no confirmed first-choice with Nathan Patterson and Ashley Young both featuring there this season in the captain's absence.