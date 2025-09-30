Nuno Espirito Santo, Manager of West Ham United, applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Everton and West Ham United at Hill Dickinson Stadium on September 29, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

West Ham earned a 1-1 draw against Everton in Nuno Espirito Santo’s first game since being appointed head coach.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nuno Espirito Santo praised the resolve that West Ham United showed to battle to a draw against Everton in his first game as head coach.

The Hammers came from behind to earn a 1-1 stalemate at Hill Dickinson Stadium just two days after Santo replaced Graham Potter in the London Stadium hot seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potter undertook pre-match press conference duties on Friday before he was sacked just a day later. It meant Santo, returning to management after being axed by Nottingham Forest earlier this month, had just two days to prepare West Ham to face Everton.

The Toffees were the better team for around an hour but could only net once through Michael Keane’s bullet header in the 18th minute. They left the door open for the visitors, with Jarrod Bowen equalising on 65 minutes and the spoils were shared.

“It is the first game and it is up to us to analyse the game. The team competed well, it is a tough place to come, a good team. The game was very intense, both teams had chances and the message for us is how to compete. To compete [was his message at half-time]. The basics of a football match; try to defend properly, attack and try to take advantage of an imbalance. Simple.”

Before Bowen levelled for West Ham, Crysencio Summerville had missed a good opportunity for when he was thwarted by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Santo said: “It was a good chance. It was Cry, no? Summerville had that chance, a fantastic save but our keeper made good saves. We are always positive believing our chances are going to come. We have players who can produce these moments. It’s about how we can do things.”