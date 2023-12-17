Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sean Dyche lavished praise on Everton's supporters after the victory over Burnley and declared: 'The players really appreciate it'.

The Toffees delivered a 2-0 triumph to move seven points clear of the Premier League relegation zone despite being hit with a 10-point deduction. First-half goals from Amadou Onana and Michael Keane made it four triumphs on the spin for Everton and they'd sit ninth in the table without their punishment.

The travelling Evertonians were raucous throughout the evening at Turf Moor, with the bond between those on and off the pitch becoming even stronger after the points docking. And Dyche, speaking at his post-match press conference, hailed those who follow the Blues up and down the country, while he believes the atmosphere at Goodison Park is currently 'on fire.

The Everton manager said: "They've felt the knock of it all. They've accepted it and gone: 'Right, let's roll our sleeves up, let's play our part in it' and they have been terrific.

"They travel everywhere, they make a noise everywhere, particularly at Goodison - as you can imagine there the atmosphere is on fire. Even in my short lenght of time at the club, through my ups and downs of it, they travel everywhere.