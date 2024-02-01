Register
Onana, Doucoure, Coleman: full Everton injury list and potential return games ahead of Tottenham

Everton injury news on Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure and the rest of the squad.

By Will Rooney
Published 1st Feb 2024, 08:00 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 08:22 GMT

Everton are back in action when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Toffees battled to a 0-0 draw at Fulham earlier this week despite having a depleted squad. Sean Dyche's options have been limited of late, with Everton dropping into the Premier League relegation zone amid a 10-point deduction for breaching financial rules.

The Blues boss will be hoping some of his players can be back for the visit of Spurs. Ahead of the game, here's a look at the current injury list.

1. Amadou Onana - knee

The Belgium international was absent against Fulham because of swelling around his knee. Dyche was hopeful he can feature against Tottenham. Potential return game: Tottenham (H), Sat 3 Feb.

2. Seamus Coleman - hamstring

The Everton captain was rated as 'touch and go' to face Fulham but was not risked. Potential return game: Tottenham (H), Sat 3 Feb.

3. Abdoulye Doucoure - hamstring

Everton's top scorer has missed the past two games and won't be available against Spurs, according to Dyche. Potential return game: Man City (A), Sat 3 Feb.

4. Idrissa Gana Gueye - AFCON

The midfielder has missed the past five games, while he had a calf injury before heading to the Ivory Coast. Senegal are now out of the tournament but much will depend on when Gueye returns to Merseyside. Potential return game: Tottenham (H), Sat 3 Feb. Photo: Michael Regan

