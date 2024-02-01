Everton are back in action when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park on Saturday.
The Toffees battled to a 0-0 draw at Fulham earlier this week despite having a depleted squad. Sean Dyche's options have been limited of late, with Everton dropping into the Premier League relegation zone amid a 10-point deduction for breaching financial rules.
The Blues boss will be hoping some of his players can be back for the visit of Spurs. Ahead of the game, here's a look at the current injury list.
1. Amadou Onana - knee
The Belgium international was absent against Fulham because of swelling around his knee. Dyche was hopeful he can feature against Tottenham. Potential return game: Tottenham (H), Sat 3 Feb.
2. Seamus Coleman - hamstring
The Everton captain was rated as 'touch and go' to face Fulham but was not risked. Potential return game: Tottenham (H), Sat 3 Feb.
3. Abdoulye Doucoure - hamstring
Everton's top scorer has missed the past two games and won't be available against Spurs, according to Dyche. Potential return game: Man City (A), Sat 3 Feb.
4. Idrissa Gana Gueye - AFCON
The midfielder has missed the past five games, while he had a calf injury before heading to the Ivory Coast. Senegal are now out of the tournament but much will depend on when Gueye returns to Merseyside. Potential return game: Tottenham (H), Sat 3 Feb. Photo: Michael Regan