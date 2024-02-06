Onana, Doucoure, Danjuma: full Everton injury list and potential return games ahead of Man City
Everton injury news on Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Arnaut Danjuma and more.
Everton's injury list is lengthier than Sean Dyche would like.
Already operating with a thin squad when everyone is available, the Toffees have several key players on the sidelines.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It's why a 0-0 stalemate at Fulham, followed by a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur - courtesy of Jarrad Branthwaite's stoppage-time equaliser - could be regarded as a decent week. Everton may remain in the Premier League relegation zone, having been hit by a 10-point deduction and await news on their appeal, but they could prove crucial results come the end of the campaign.
Still, with a trip to champions Manchester City on Saturday, Dyche will be hoping some of his troops are again available. As things stand, here's a look at the current injury situation and who could be back at the Etihad Stadium.