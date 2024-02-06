Everton trio Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ben Godfrey. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Everton's injury list is lengthier than Sean Dyche would like.

Already operating with a thin squad when everyone is available, the Toffees have several key players on the sidelines.

It's why a 0-0 stalemate at Fulham, followed by a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur - courtesy of Jarrad Branthwaite's stoppage-time equaliser - could be regarded as a decent week. Everton may remain in the Premier League relegation zone, having been hit by a 10-point deduction and await news on their appeal, but they could prove crucial results come the end of the campaign.