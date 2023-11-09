There have been some major improvements to Everton's young midfield star this season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Everton have enjoyed a strong run across their last eight games and there have been many reasons for the turnaround, with one being the form of Amadou Onana.

Onana, 22, has emerged as a key figure in Sean Dyche's side, anchoring the midfield and allowing the likes of James Garner and Abdoulaye Doucoure to push on further forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signed from Lille in 2022, he was held in high regard and has since garnered interest from Newcastle United, Chelsea and Manchester United and he is currently in great form for the Toffees.

As it stands, Onana leads the way for long balls for players outside the traditional top six clubs with 25 successful efforts equalling out to a 71.4% accuracy rate. That's a step up from last season when he averaged 63% with just 1.2 per game.

Now he is currently managing 2.5 per game and he has shown considerable improvements in his all-round game, especially with his tackling and technical qualities.

In terms of his ranking compared to the whole league, he ranks fourth. That sees him sit behind three very accomplished passers in Thiago Silva, Moises Caicedo and Rodri - he even betters the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Declan Rice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adding that to his game has meant Everton can move the ball more effectively and the addition of Jack Harrison on the right-wing means Onana always has a natural winger to find, whether it's Harrison or Dwight McNeil.

It means they can attack quicker and get out of tricky situations where a team has pressed high on to Everton, and every top side needs a midfielder who can switch the play to stretch the game or move them up the pitch.

His run of games for the Belgium national team has also helped him to develop his game as he has been entrusted with a key position in a side that features players such as Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne.