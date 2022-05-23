Everton secured Premier League survival after a dramatic season before ending the campaign with a heavy loss to Arsenal.

Richarlison has sent an emotional message to Everton fans following the end of the season.

The Toffees brought the curtain down on their campaign with a 5-1 loss at Arsenal.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Frank Lampard's side went into the final day of the campaign with the pressure off - after securing top-flight survival with a dramatic 3-2 defeat of Crystal Palace on Thursday.

That meant the manager made wholesale changes to his team, with Tom Davies handed his first appearance since November following a hamstring injury.

Indeed, it was a tough season for Everton and they were involved in a relegation scrap not many predicted last summer.

Taking to Twitter, Richarlison - who scored 11 goals in 33 appearances - admitted the Blues found themselves in a precarious place they shouldn't have been in.

But he thanked every Evertonian for their support and went as far as saying they should be named 'Player of the Season'.

The Brazil international, who was absent against Arsenal, wrote: “It was an unusual year, very difficult. Although we know we have escaped an even worse scenario, there are several lessons for the future.

“Everton is a giant club and deserves to fight at the top of the table, for places in continental competitions and for titles not just for staying in the Premier League.

“With all these difficulties, one thing no one can deny is that the Evertonians were our player of the season. You didn't let our team give up, even in the most difficult times, and you were with us until the last whistle.