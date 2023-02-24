Jordan Pickford has signed a new contract until 2027 at Everton.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Kevin Thelwell spoke of his delight after Jordan Pickford put pen to paper on a new Everton contract.

The goalkeeper has signed extended his deal at Goodison Park until the summer of 2027.

Pickford joined the Toffees from Sunderland in 2017 for a fee of £30 million. He’s made 222 appearances in total and has established himself as England’s No.1 during that time.

The 28-year-old helped the Three Lions reach the 2018 World Cup semi-final and 2020 European Championships final. He’s also been named Player of the Season twice at Everton and is a big fans’ favourite.

Director of football Thelwell is confident Pickford will remain an integral part of Everton’s plans.

He said: “Jordan is one of the best goalkeepers in world football, so it is a significant boost for us to have a player of his quality and talent commit his long-term future to the club.

“He has proven to be a first-rate player for Everton and England over many years and his attitude, focus and leadership continues to be exemplary.

“Since signing him in 2017, our Chairman has built a strong relationship with Jordan and his representatives and this played a big and important part in us getting this new contract agreed. I’m sure that every Evertonian will be delighted to hear this news and excited to know that Jordan remains an integral part of our plan to move Everton forward.”

Pickford has set his sights on building a legacy at Goodison - similar to iconic goalkeeper Neville Southall.

He said: “It’s massive to sign this new contract at such a special club for me. The support I’ve had from everyone at the club since I joined as a 22-year-old has been so important to my family and me. I’m happy here and so are my family. We love it at Everton.

“Everton is a massive club. The past few seasons have not been what we wanted but we now have a manager who I believe will point us in the right direction and get us up the table. It’s definitely my aim to be successful at this club. The fans, the staff and my teammates have been great with me from the moment I joined and I want to be great for them.

“I just want to keep working hard and performing for Everton. We know we are in a tough place at the moment in the league but I’m eager to help the team improve this season and then aim for success in the future, which will include playing in our new stadium.