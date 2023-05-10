Owen Hargreaves heaped praise on 'classy' Dwight McNeil after his stunning Everton south-coast display.

The winger earned plenty of plaudits in the Toffees' shock 5-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday night. McNeil fired a second-half double, while he assisted the first of Abdoulaye Doucoure's two goals - and his cross yielded Jason Steele's own goal.

McNeil signed for Everton for £20 million from Burnley last summer. Since reuniting with Sean Dyche after he became Blues boss at the end of January, McNeil has registered an impressive five goals and two assists.

And Hargreaves, speaking as a pundit on Premier League Productions, saluted the feats of McNeil as Everton moved out of the Premier League relegation zone and two points above 18th-placed Leeds United.

The former Manchester United midfielder said: “I'm not sure he should be running this far this late in the game (for McNeil’s second goal in stoppage-time). He put in such a shift - they all did - but little awareness to delay his shot, sits [Lewis] Dunk down then Steele.

“He's got class. He's a classy player, he's smart. He was magnificent. It was the McNeil show in the second half. It was the Doucoure show in the first. They've got the firepower, the composure from McNeil and Sean Dyche will be so proud of his players for executing his game-plan.”

Harry Redknapp made McNeil his star man in his Team of the Week. The ex-Tottenham manager told Bet Victor: “Next up my star man, it can only be Dwight McNeil, what an unbelievable performance.