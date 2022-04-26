Pat Nevin outlines ‘unlikely’ Richarlison stance amid ‘disastrous’ Everton exit claim

The Toffees could be in for a summer of uncertainty.

Pat Nevin has claimed that Richarlison would be one of the first players to leave Everton if they were to get relegated this season.

The ex-Goodison Park winger also argued that losing Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be close to “disastrous” for Frank Lampard’s side, who could be hit with an exodus of talent if they drop out of the Premier League.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At present, Everton sit 18th in the top flight table, two points off safety with the lifeline of a game in hand on Burnley above them.

But with time running out on their survival bid, those associated with the club are beginning to face up to the sobering reality that they could be relegated this term, and Nevin is in little doubt as to the significant impact it could have on their playing staff.

Speaking to Lord Ping, the Scot said: “I’ve got to mention Richarlison. It’d be hard to imagine the Brazilian centre-forward who plays for his national team staying in the Championship.

“He might but to be fair it’s unlikely, he’s a top quality player so it’d be hard for him to stay because he would not, at this point in his career, want to spend a year in the lower league.

“I think they’d have to worry about one or two others.

“I would hope Anthony Gordon would stay purely because he’s young and he loves Everton and he’s been a great player, a very good player for the club as well.

“Godfrey would certainly be looked at, people would look interested there.

“Now, these are not players I think want to leave, it’s when a club does get relegated, other clubs in the Premier League immediately show an interest. What you’re looking at is players who are good enough to do it.

“The other one, and maybe the most obvious is Dominic Calvert-Lewin. If Dominic did leave, although he’s had a very interrupted season that will effect his value, because people will be concerned about his injuries because there’s been quite a lot.