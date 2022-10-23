Everton claimed a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

Patrick Viera conceded that his Crystal Palace side deserved everything they got in their loss to Everton.

The Toffees bounced back in brilliant style with a 3-0 defeat of the Eagles at Goodison Park.

And Viera had no complaints about the result as he admitted Palace were worse than Everton in all departments.

“It was no performance from us – it was a bad performance. We didn’t play, we didn’t compete and we made it easy for Everton. It was a bad team performance.

“This is the first game I have had a bad feeling about the way we performed. The performance today was nothing [compared] to the games since I’ve been at the club.

“Today we let ourselves down because we didn’t compete against Everton, and they won all the first and second balls. They played to compete and we were second best in every department. In the end, we got what we deserved.”

The Goodison crowd were as fervent as ever throughout the clash. Yet Viera insisted that Palace were prepared for the Everton fans but they didn’t perform.

He added: “Not at all. I think the referee managed those situations quite well. We know the fans have a massive part on how they play the game.