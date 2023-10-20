Pep Guardiola has been discussing the future of one of his out of favour Manchester City stars.

Pep Guardiola has issued an update on the future of a possible Everton target ahead of the January transfer window. The Toffees are likely to strengthen in the winter, particularly if a takeover does go through, and they have been tipped to sign a holding midfielder.

Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips has been linked, with the England international struggling for regular football again this season. Phillips has failed to make an impact since arriving in the summer of 2022, with Guardiola not trusting him to operate as he should in his system of play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guardiola recently took responsibility for ‘not getting the best’ out of Phillips, claiming Marcelo Bielsa’s system was a better fit for him. The comments came amid Rodri’s suspension for City, but Phillips still wasn’t handed starts, with youngster Rico Lewis preferred.

Phillips is now being linked with a move away from City in January, and the player himself has admitted he has a decision to make. He said during international duty: “I know that I need to be playing games and competing every weekend. I’m going to have to make a decision on [my future] over the next months. He [Gareth Southgate] just says that for me to keep my spot I have to be playing games. That's what I want to do. I have agreed with Gareth on that."

Phillips has Euro 2024 to think about, needing to play regular minutes, but until the January window opens, Guardiola is unwilling to discuss a move, even amid links with Everton.