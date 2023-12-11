Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola has admitted that he struggles to 'visualise' Kavlin Phillips being part of his Manchester City plans - but still does not know if the midfielder will leave the club in January.

Phillips joined City for £42 million from Leeds United in the summer of 2022. However, the England international has been on the periphery of things at the Etihad Stadium. This season, Phillips has made just eight appearances for the Premier League champions and was an unused substitute in their 2-1 win at Luton Town on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has admitted that he has held conversations with England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of the European Championships in the summer and they've agreed Phillips must be playing regularly to earn a place in the Three Lions' squad.

Everton have been linked with a switch for Phillips when the January transfer window opens next month. Newcastle United and West Ham United have also been credited with an interest. And Guardiola. speaking before City's 2-1 win at Luton Town, has not denied that Phillips could depart the Etihad Stadium next month.

"I don't know what's going to happen," said Guardiola. "I feel so sorry for my decision for him. I've said that many times. He doesn't deserve what has happened to him and I'm so sorry. The only thing I can say about him is I am asking for good personalities and characters and he is a perfect example. And after that, I have to give him something and I didn't do that.

"It's just because I visualise some things and visualise the team and things - and I struggle to see him. I'm not very pleased [with myself] and I am so sorry for him. I will not say that [to him] because it is a business and I have to be a professional.

