'I think' - Pep Guardiola suggests Kalvin Phillips transfer timeframe amid Everton interest
Pep Guardiola has suggested that any Manchester City departures will not be given the green light until towards the end of the summer transfer window - meaning that Everton could have to wait to sign Kalvin Phillips.
The midfielder is on the Toffees’ list of transfer targets following the departure of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa for £50 million. Phillips has endured a difficult two years since joining City from Leeds United for a reported £43 million. He’s been a bit-part player at the Etihad Stadium and struggled when loaned to West Ham United during the second half of last season.
Still, Phillips has shown his quality in the past for Leeds and England - and was a regular in the team that reached the final of Euro 2020. Dyche is a long-time admirer of the 28-year-old, having tried to sign Phillips when he was Burnley manager.
City are presently on pre-season tour in the USA and and missing a swathe of senior players after Euro 2024 and the Copa America. Of those absent is fellow holding midfielder Rodri, which meant Phillips played in friendlies against Celtic and AC Milan.
Speaking ahead of the Milan game, Guardiola admitted he does not envisage the Premier League champions making any more signings are recruiting Savinho for £21 million from Troyes. But the Etihad chief did suggest players depart later in the window, with Phillips potentially being one. Guardiola said: “If someone leaves at the end, maybe [we will sign new players]. But if no one leaves, I think we will stay like we are.
