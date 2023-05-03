Seamus Coleman says that his knee injury is not as bad as first feared.

The Everton captain was forced off on a stretcher during Monday night’s 2-2 draw against Leicester City. Manager Sean Dyche admitted that it appeared Coleman’s injury looked more serious than not - and there were significant doubts whether his season was over.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It remains to bee seen whether the Republic of Ireland international will play any further part of this campaign’s Premier League relegation battle. But after undergoing a scan, Coleman has not suffered any ACL damage which would have ruled him out for a substantial period.