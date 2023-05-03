Register
Seamus Coleman provides major 32-word Everton injury update after being stretchered off

Seamus Coleman was forced off in Everton’s 2-2 draw against Leicester City.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 11:53 BST

Seamus Coleman says that his knee injury is not as bad as first feared.

The Everton captain was forced off on a stretcher during Monday night’s 2-2 draw against Leicester City. Manager Sean Dyche admitted that it appeared Coleman’s injury looked more serious than not - and there were significant doubts whether his season was over.

It remains to bee seen whether the Republic of Ireland international will play any further part of this campaign’s Premier League relegation battle. But after undergoing a scan, Coleman has not suffered any ACL damage which would have ruled him out for a substantial period.

Posting on Instagram, Coleman wrote: “Just wanted to update you all, thanks so much for all the well wishes, just back from my scan & pleased to say I have no ACL damage. Be back soon.”

