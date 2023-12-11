Everton would be ahead of Chelsea in the Premier League had they not been hit with a 10-point deduction.

Mauricio Pochettino reckons that Chelsea were the better team despite their loss to Everton.

The Toffees earned a third victory in eight days as they earned a 2-0 triumph over the Londoners at Goodison Park. Having moved out of the Premier League relegation zone following a 3-0 win over Newcastle, Sean Dyche's side are now four points adrift of safety.

Abdoulaye Doucoure opened the scoring for Everton in the 54th minute before Lewis Dobbin confirmed the success with his maiden goal for the club in stoppage-time. Had Everton not been hit by a 10-point deduction by the Premier League for breaching financial rules, they would sit ahead of Chelsea - who have spend more than £1 billion in transfer fees since a Todd Boehly-led consortium purchased the club in May 2022 - by four points.

However, Pochetinno was adamant that the struggling Stamford Bridge side deserved to come out on top. The Chelsea head coach said: "There are 11 players on the pitch that need to perform and the idea and philosophy. The problem is why we arrive in this situation, we are dealing with this, we know why but it is difficult to explain. We know why we are dealing with this. Today, I think is different to Newcastle or Manchester United. Newcastle a few days ago lose 3-0 and Everton was much better and credit for Everton but today I think we were better than Everton and we feel disappointed and frustrated because we weren't clinical in front of goal, or we didn't create more than we should."

Despite the monumental spending that has taken place at Chelsea, with more than £400 million splashed out since Pochettino took charge last summer, he is adamant more fresh faces must be added in the January transfer window. He said: "After five months, we need to check that is the reality. If we do not receive enough, maybe we need to do something, some movement that is a thing to analyse with the sporting director, the owner and to change the dynamic and to improve in the second part of the season because we need to be more aggressive. It is not only to dominate and play well, it is to compete better but we cannot show this lack of concentration and concede the goal we conceded.