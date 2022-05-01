Merseyside Police confirmed the incident having been called in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Hilton hotel, Liverpool city centre. Picture: Google Maps

Merseyside Police has confirmed a report was received that fireworks were set off outside where Chelsea were believed to have stayed ahead of their game against Everton today (14.00).

Videos on social media have circled showing fireworks being let off near the Hilton hotel in Liverpool city centre.

Everton are currently in a scrap to save their Premier League status and sit five points adrift of safety ahead of today’s game.

A section of Toffees supporters seemingly set off the fireworks to disrupt Thomas Tuchel and his players before they visit Goodison Park this afternoon.

What’s been said

A statement from Merseyside Police said: “We can confirm we received a report of fireworks being set off outside the Hilton Hotel in Liverpool city centre at around 1am this morning, Sunday 1 May.

“It is against the law to carry or use adult fireworks if you are under 18, and illegal for people of any age to let off or throw a firework in a public place.

“Also, you must not set off fireworks between 11pm and 7am, except on Bonfire Night, New Year’s Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year.