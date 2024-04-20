Everton received a major boost in their Premier League survival bid after seeing Luton Town lose 5-1 at home to Brentford on Saturday. Rob Edwards’ side missed out on a chance to close their gap in what looked to be one of their most winnable games and now sit two points adrift of the Toffees having played two games more.
Sean Dyche’s side welcome Nottingham Forest to Goodison Park on Sunday in a clash between the two Premier League teams to receive points deductions this season. Victory for Everton would see them pull five clear of the drop with just five games remaining, easing the pressure of relegation considerably.
Saturday’s result undoubtedly went Everton’s way and according to Opta’s predictions, chances of dropping into the Championship are already very slim. The data experts have predicted what the final league table will look like, with a percentage chance of each finish calculated. Take a look below.
