Co-Founder of 777 Partners Josh Wander, centre, at Goodison Park. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The Premier League have approved Sir Jim Ratcliffe's partial takeover of Manchester United.

Ratcliffe has purchased a 25% stake in the Red Devils from the Glazer family for a reported £1.25 billion and a further investment of around £236 million will be injected. The Owners’ and Directors’ Test has been completed and officially ratified by an Independent Oversight Panel, with the Premier League’s Owners’ Charter signed.

It was announced on Christmas Eve that Ratcliffe would become a part-owner of United.

The news arrives as Everton's takeover by prospective owners 777 Partners is still to get Premier League approval. It was confirmed on 15 September that the Miami-based firm would purchase majority owner Farhad Moshiri's 94.1% stake in the club.

There was hope that the takeover would be confirmed in the final quarter of 2023. However, it is still to get official approval. 777 have loaned Everton in the region of £180 million in that interim period.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters, speaking at a hearing of the culture, media and sport committee on 16 January, said that a decision over 777's proposed takeover was 'hopefully weeks' away.