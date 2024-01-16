Premier League CEO breaks silence on Everton takeover and when 777 Partners decision will be made
777 Partners have agreed to purchase Everton from majority owner Farhad Moshiri.
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is hoping that a decision on 777 Partners' Everton takeover will be made in a matter of weeks.
The Miami-based firm agreed a deal in September to purchase Toffees majority owner Farhad Moshiri's 94.1% stake. However, the purchase of the club is still to be ratified by the Premier League.
Everton have already been hit by a 10-point deduction by the Premier League for being guilty of breaching profit and sustainability rules in 2021-22 season, which is in the appeal process. The Blues have also been charged for allegedly breaking financial rules in 2022-23.
Masters was speaking to the Culture, Media and Sport select committee on football governance along with EFL counterpart Rick Parry. When asked when 777's prospective takeover of Everton could finally be answered, Masters replied: "As soon as we have completed the process. Unfortunately, some processes take a matter of weeks, if we haven’t had satisfactory answers to the questions we have had, it’ll take longer. It has already been running for a number of weeks. It is a very difficult question to answer. Hopefully weeks."