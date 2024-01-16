Co-Founder of 777 Partners Josh Wander, centre, at Goodison Park. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is hoping that a decision on 777 Partners' Everton takeover will be made in a matter of weeks.

The Miami-based firm agreed a deal in September to purchase Toffees majority owner Farhad Moshiri's 94.1% stake. However, the purchase of the club is still to be ratified by the Premier League.

Everton have already been hit by a 10-point deduction by the Premier League for being guilty of breaching profit and sustainability rules in 2021-22 season, which is in the appeal process. The Blues have also been charged for allegedly breaking financial rules in 2022-23.