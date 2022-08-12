Everton will not be signing Che Adams on loan - according to Southampton’s chief executive.
The Toffees have been linked with the Saints striker in the summer transfer window.
Frank Lampard is still to sign a replacement for Richarlison - who was sold to Tottenham Hotspur for up to £60 million.
Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is sidelined with a knee injury for the upcoming weeks.
Adams, a Scotland international, is one player who Everton are considering signing on loan with a view to buy, per The Athletic.
But speaking at BBC Radio Solent fans’ forum, Southampton CEO Martin Semmens claimed the Blues’ interest is ‘not real’.
What’s been said
He said: “Ninety per cent of what you see in the media is not true.
“The fact that Everton are trying to take our striker on loan. It’s not real, it won’t happen, don’t worry about that.
“From our perspective, we are massively comfortable with everyone we bring in.
“Everybody’s here and we look forward to working with them. I’ll let Ralph answer in a minute about team selection but we will always do what is right.
“And if somebody leaves the club, we’ll do it for the right reasons. But I wouldn’t get too worried about an agent and Sky Sports and Twitter because most of those things aren’t true, as you probably see because most of the players we’ve signed you’ve not heard of until we actually do it.”