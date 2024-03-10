Former Premier League striker Ian Wright believes Everton's composure and decision making in front of goal is letting them down. The Toffees drew yet another blank on Saturday as they lost 2-0 against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Penalties from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford were ultimately the difference between the two sides, but Everton managed to spurn chance after chance against the Red Devils who struggled to live with the intensity of Sean Dyche's side at times. Everton managed to hit the target six times in the game but they racked up seven shots off target, while 10 efforts were blocked just to sum up their frustrations.

Everton have now failed to score in five of their last nine games in the league and, while they have scored 29 goals this season, only Burnley and Sheffield United have found the back of the net on fewer occasions. It's clear that goalscoring has been Everton's problem then and after seeing them struggle against United, Wright believes their inability to find clarity in attacking scenarios is hurting them.

"Like the manager said, they're doing everything right but its composure and some of the decisions they're making at the death," Wright said on BBC's Match of the Day. "They started the game so well.

"They were very unlucky today, Man United were very clinical with their penalties but I thought they were fortunate because Everton's game plan was very, very good."