Everton are set to sell Alex Iwobi to Premier League rivals Fulham.

By Will Rooney
Published 1st Sep 2023, 23:50 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 00:03 BST

The Premier League have confirmed that four deal sheets have been submitted after tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Clubs in the top flight can apply for an extension to complete any remaining business. In total, four have been lodged - with one being from Fulham to sign Everton’s Alex Iwobi.

The Toffees midfielder travelled to London earlier today to complete his medical. Iwobi has one year remaining on his current contract and Everton have decided to cash in for a fee of around £20 million. Now Fulham have until 1am BST to get the transfer over the line.

