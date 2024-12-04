Premier League release 36-word statement after Everton goal disallowed against Wolves

Published 4th Dec 2024
James Tarkowski of Everton scores a goal with a header, which is later disallowed following an offside decision following a VAR Review, during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Goodison Park on December 04, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images
James Tarkowski had a goal disallowed during Everton vs Wolves at Goodison Park.

The Premier League have released a statement after Everton had a goal disallowed in their clash against Wolves at Goodison Park.

James Tarkowski had thought he had doubled the Toffees’ lead in the 16th minute after Ashley Young’s free-kick had opened the scoring six minutes earlier. Tarkowski towered above the Wolves defence to head home a Dwight McNeil corner, which sent Goodison into raptures.

However, a VAR check took place and on-field referee Michael Salisbury was recommended to look at the incident on the pitchside monitor. It was adjudged that Everton midfielder Orel Mangala was in an offside position and interfering with play. A statement from the Premier League Match Centre account on X said: “Tarkowski’s goal was initially awarded on-field. VAR checked that Mangala was in an offside position and interfered with an opponent and recommended an on-field review. The referee overturned his original decision and the goal was disallowed.”

