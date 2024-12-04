James Tarkowski had a goal disallowed during Everton vs Wolves at Goodison Park.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

James Tarkowski had thought he had doubled the Toffees’ lead in the 16th minute after Ashley Young’s free-kick had opened the scoring six minutes earlier. Tarkowski towered above the Wolves defence to head home a Dwight McNeil corner, which sent Goodison into raptures.

However, a VAR check took place and on-field referee Michael Salisbury was recommended to look at the incident on the pitchside monitor. It was adjudged that Everton midfielder Orel Mangala was in an offside position and interfering with play. A statement from the Premier League Match Centre account on X said: “Tarkowski’s goal was initially awarded on-field. VAR checked that Mangala was in an offside position and interfered with an opponent and recommended an on-field review. The referee overturned his original decision and the goal was disallowed.”