Premier League rivals join Everton in race for £5million Leeds United star

Crystal Palace, West Ham and Brighton are all said to be keen on Wilfried Gnonto.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 26th Jun 2023, 07:32 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 07:43 BST

Everton are reportedly interested in a summer swoop for Wilfried Gnonto.

The Toffees are in the market for attacking signing during the window after avoiding Premier League relegation on the final day of the 2022-23 season.

Everton scored the second-fewest goals in the top flight. Dominic Calvert-Lewin endured another injury-hit campaign and bagged only twice while Neal Maupay was on target just once after signing from Brighton last August.

Gnonto is one player linked with a switch to Goodison Park following Leeds United being demoted to the Championship. The 19-year-old winger recorded four goals and four assists in 28 games during his maiden season at Elland Road. He joined from Zurich for a reported fee of around £5 million.

However, Gnonto - who has been capped 11 times by Italy despite still being a teenager - could look to depart Elland Road.

If that is the case then Everton could have competition for the teenager's signature. That's because the Daily Mirror reports that Crystal Palace also have Gnonto on their list of transfer targets.

Eagles talisman Wilfried Zaha is out of contract and appears he will depart Selhurst Park. The Ivory Coast international is wanted by Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr where he would earn £15 million . La Liga side Atletico Madrid and Serie A club Lazio are also potential suitors.

Brighton and West Ham are also said to be keen on Gnonto.

Related topics:Leeds UnitedCrystal PalaceWest HamBrightonPremier LeagueDominic Calvert-LewinNeal Maupay