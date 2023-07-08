Manchester United are said to be willing to sell Scott McTominay.

Man Utd midfielder Scott McTominay. Picture: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Manchester United are ‘looking to sell’ several players this summer - including Scott McTominay.

The Red Devils have already recruited midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for £55 million. But Erik ten Hag also wants to bring in Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana and Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. Both are thought to have price tags of £50 million.

But according to theTelegraph, United will have to raise funds if they are to recruit the pair - and there are sundry players who may be offloaded to help meet financial fair play rules.

Among them is McTominay, who is a product of the Old Trafford youth system. The midfielder has made a total of 209 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring 19 goals. But last season, he started only 18 of the 39 games that he featured in with the likes of Bruno Fernandez, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro ahead in the pecking order.

Everton are one club who have been linked with McTominay. The Toffees’ priority is bolstering their attacking options, having scored the second-fewest goals in the Premier League last term as relegation was narrowly avoided.

But Sean Dyche may seek another option in the middle of the park after Tom Davies rejected a new contract at Goodison Park. What’s more, Amadou Onana has been linked with a departure. The Belgium international would need replacing if he were to leave.

