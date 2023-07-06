Premier League rivals put Everton January transfer target up ‘for sale’

Manchester United have put Anthony Elanga up for sale, reports suggest.

According to the Guardian, the winger is on the market as the Red Devils look to raise funds. Erik ten Hag’s side have splashed out £55 million to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea while they’re keen on Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana. And with United still aiming to recruit an elite striker, several players could be offloaded including Elanga.

The 21-year-old was a bit-part player at Old Trafford last season, making a total of 26 appearances in all competitions. Everton looked to sign him on loan during the January transfer window while Frank Lampard was manager but a deal failed to materialise.

Although it remains to be seen if boss Sean Dyche is a fan of the Sweden international, the Toffees are in the market to sign attacking players in the summer transfer window. Everton scored the second-fewest goals in the Premier League in 2022-23 and only avoided relegation on the final day following a 1-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth.