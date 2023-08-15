Premier League rivals ‘weigh up’ £10m bid for Everton-linked striker

Crystal Palace are 'weighing up' a move for Everton-linked striker Che Adams, reports suggest.

According to the Evening Standard, the Eagles are exploring a £10 million bid for the Southampton man. Adams has scored in both of the Saints' opening 2023-24 Championship fixtures - but it is suggested that he wants to move back to the Premier League.

It is said that Palace manager Roy Hodgson covets another experienced forward after talisman Wilfried Zaha left for Galatasaray. Odsonne Edouard scored the winner for the London outfit in their 1-0 win at Sheffield United on the opening day of the new campaign.

Everton are said to hold interest in Adams as Sean Dyche aims to add cover for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The England international has been plagued with injury issues for the past two seasons and was not deemed ready to feature in the 1-0 curtain-raiser loss to Fulham.