The Toffees are currently in 16th place, but they are just goal difference above the drop zone, and only nine games remain for Sean Dyche’s men to fight themselves out of trouble. But how many points to Everton need if they are going to remain in the Premier League this season? We have taken a look at the last 10 season to find out the points total needed to stay up. That points total is calculated by taking the 18th placed team from each season and adding one point to their total.