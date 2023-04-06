Premier League survival race: Likely points total Everton, Leeds United and rivals will need to stay up - gallery
A look back through history to see the number of points Everton will likely need to stay in the Premier League this season.
Everton continue to battle against the drop as we head down the final stretch.
The Toffees are currently in 16th place, but they are just goal difference above the drop zone, and only nine games remain for Sean Dyche’s men to fight themselves out of trouble. But how many points to Everton need if they are going to remain in the Premier League this season? We have taken a look at the last 10 season to find out the points total needed to stay up. That points total is calculated by taking the 18th placed team from each season and adding one point to their total.
Join us below as we round up the points totals with images of the teams who narrowly defied relegation in those seasons.