Premier League team of the week including FIVE Everton stars plus Newcastle United duo - gallery
Everton put three past Bournemouth on Saturday and, as a result, they have a strong showing in the Premier League Team of the Week.
Everton bounced back from defeat last week in the Premier League by earning a dominant 3-0 victory over Bournemouth at Goodison Park.
Sean Dyche’s men were rampant as goals from Jack Harrison, James Garner and Abdoulaye Doucoure were enough to see off the Cherries.
There were strong performances across the board which sees Everton well represented in the weekly ratings, in what is certainly a change-up from what we’ve seen so far this season.
Liverpool drew 2-2 away at Brighton, as VAR controversy reared it’s ugly head once again but Mohamed Salah continued his impressive scoring streak by netting twice on the South Coast.
After what was another enthralling weekend, here’s how the Premier League team of the week shaped up on WhoScored.