Everton put three past Bournemouth on Saturday and, as a result, they have a strong showing in the Premier League Team of the Week.

Everton bounced back from defeat last week in the Premier League by earning a dominant 3-0 victory over Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche’s men were rampant as goals from Jack Harrison, James Garner and Abdoulaye Doucoure were enough to see off the Cherries.

There were strong performances across the board which sees Everton well represented in the weekly ratings, in what is certainly a change-up from what we’ve seen so far this season.

Liverpool drew 2-2 away at Brighton, as VAR controversy reared it’s ugly head once again but Mohamed Salah continued his impressive scoring streak by netting twice on the South Coast.

After what was another enthralling weekend, here’s how the Premier League team of the week shaped up on WhoScored.

1 . GK - Sam Johnstone Scoring a 7.9, Johnstone was in fine form to ensure Palace earned a clean sheet against Nottingham Forest.

2 . RB - Kieran Trippier (7.7) Trippier continued his strong form with a brilliant first time volley-assist for Isak as well as producing an all-round strong display against West Ham.

3 . CB - Cristian Romero (8.6) Romero helped to hold together Tottenham’s defence after going down to 10 men just before half-time. They held on for a tight 1-0 victory over Luton.