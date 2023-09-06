‘Prior to the’ - Everton suffer fresh injury as update on severity given

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has withdrawn from England under-21 duty.

The centre-back will not feature for the young Lions during the international break having sustained a minor groin injury prior to the trianing camp at St George’s Park. Branthwaite helped the under-21s claim the European Championships during the summer alongside Toffees team-mate James Garner.

An England statement said: “Bashir Humphreys has received his first call-up to the England men's under-21s squad.

“The defender, currently on loan at Swansea City from Chelsea, was initially called up to an MU20s training camp but will now join Lee Carsley’s squad as they prepare for their first 2025 UEFA U21 EURO qualifier away in Luxembourg on Monday 11 September 2023.

“Humphreys’ maiden call follows the withdrawal of Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton) and Aaron Ramsey (Burnley) due to injuries sustained prior to camp.”