‘Prior to the’ - Everton suffer fresh injury as update on severity given
Everton news as Jarrad Branthwaite pulls out of England under-21 duty.
Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has withdrawn from England under-21 duty.
The centre-back will not feature for the young Lions during the international break having sustained a minor groin injury prior to the trianing camp at St George’s Park. Branthwaite helped the under-21s claim the European Championships during the summer alongside Toffees team-mate James Garner.
An England statement said: “Bashir Humphreys has received his first call-up to the England men's under-21s squad.
“The defender, currently on loan at Swansea City from Chelsea, was initially called up to an MU20s training camp but will now join Lee Carsley’s squad as they prepare for their first 2025 UEFA U21 EURO qualifier away in Luxembourg on Monday 11 September 2023.
“Humphreys’ maiden call follows the withdrawal of Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton) and Aaron Ramsey (Burnley) due to injuries sustained prior to camp.”
Branthwaite has started Everton’s past two Premier League fixtures - a 1-0 loss against Wolves and 2-2 draw at Sheffield United. Last season, he enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at PSV Eindhoven last season where he helped them clain the KNVB Cup and finish second in the Eredivisie. The Blues have confirmed that the 21-year-old is expected to be available after the international break.