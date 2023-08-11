£20m target ‘wants’ Everton move and is pushing to leave

The winger has expressed his wishes to join Everton after all.

Everton target Wilfried Gnonto has expressed his desire to join the Merseyside club, according to the latest reports.

The 19-year-old is said to have asked to not be a part of Leeds United’s Carabao Cup victory over Shrewsbury Town on Wednesday as he looks to depart Elland Road.

Leeds suffered Premier League relegation at the end of last season as Everton pipped them to safety on the final day and it seems Gnonto is looking to return to the top flight rather than compete in the Championship this campaign. However, he did complete 82 minutes during their 2-2 draw with Cardiff City last weekend.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Gnonto has wanted the Everton move since July and he hasn’t changed his position, with a five-year deal said to be agreed.

Sean Dyche was quizzed on the potential move by the media ahead of their opening league game against Fulham this weekend, and the manager refused to comment on the situation.

“As you know I don’t speak about other players. He’s a good player, there’s lots out there.”

After arriving from Zurich, Gnonto recorded two goals and four assists for Leeds in 2022-23.