Everton transfer deadline day news as Jean-Philippe Gbamin is one of several players who could leave.

The midfielder has endured a wretched time at Goodison Park since joining from Mainz in 2019, making just eight appearances. He’s spent the past 18 months away from the Toffees on loan at CSKA Moscow and Trabzonspor.

After his spell at the latter last season, Gbamin has not returned to Merseyside and his agent Bernard Colligon revealed earlier this summer that his client wished to depart despite having a year left on his contract. Manager Sean Dyche admitted earlier this month that the Blues have been waiting for offers to land.

The European transfer window closes today - and it has been claimed that Gbamin has a potential suitor in the form of Cadiz. Spanish publication El Desmarque reports that the La Liga outfit ‘continue to study’ a switch for the Ivory Coast internatonal.

Manager Sergio Gonzalez said on Thursday ahead of Cadiz’s clash against Villarreal: “I am convinced that there will be more movement . It remains to be seen what it will be, but I am sure that something will happen.”

Previously speaking on Gbamin’s future, Dyche said: “There is no news at the moment but he’s not back with us at the moment. We’re monitoring his situation. We’ll wait and see. We need an offer to come in first.”